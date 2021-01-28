Malaysia Arrests Oil Tanker for Alleged Illegal Anchoring

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Malaysia's authorities arrested the ship on Tuesday. File Image / Pixabay

The Malaysian authorities have arrested an oil tanker for allegedly illegally anchoring in their waters.

The Panama-flagged ship was arrested on Tuesday a few miles east of Tanjung Balau, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said Wednesday, without naming the ship.

The ship has a crew of 23 Indian seafarers.

The case will be investigated under Indonesia's Merchant Ordinance 1952 regulations, and could result in a fine of as much as 100,000 ringgit ($24,700), the MMEA said in the statement.

"Shipowners are advised to seek permission from the Malaysian Sea Department and according to the rules set in carrying out any activities in the national waters, to avoid any more strict action," the MMEA said.