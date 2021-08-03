MOL Seeks Fleet of 90 LNG-Fuelled Ships by 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MOL is based in Japan. File Image / Pixabay

Japanese shipping company MOL is seeking to have at least 90 LNG-fuelled ships in its fleet by 2030.

The company has just ordered four more gas-powered car carriers from Shin Kurushima Dockyard, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The ships are due for delivery from 2024.

The firm is 'progressing' towards the 90-vessel target, it said.

"MOL is accelerating its preparations for the launch of environment-friendly vessels using not only LNG fuel but also biofuels, which are reaching the practical application stage, while continuing to research the use of ammonia and other next-generation fuels," the company said in the statement.

"It will make further efforts with the aim of becoming the company of choice for various stakeholders, by delivering a new value—zero-emission transport of cars."