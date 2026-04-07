Indian Shipbuilder Wins First Order for Ammonia-Fuelled Bulk Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The first ship will be delivered in October 2029. Image Credit: SDHI

India’s Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI) has won a contract to construct four ammonia dual-fuel bulk carriers, marking the first such order for the country.

The vessels, each with a capacity of 92,500 DWT, will be built for Energy ONE Limited at SDHI’s Pipavav shipyard in Gujarat, the firm said in a press release on Tuesday.

The deal, classified as a high-value category 4 order, is estimated to be worth between INR 15 and 30 billion ($160-332 million).

The vessels will be designed by South Korea’s KMS-EMEC and classed by DNV.

The first vessel is expected to be delivered in October 2029, followed by each subsequent vessel at four-month intervals.

“Winning this project is an important step forward for us. It reflects the confidence global stakeholders are placing in Indian shipbuilding, and in the capabilities we have developed at Pipavav,” Vivek Merchant, Director of SDHI, said.

Ammonia is increasingly seen as a key fuel for decarbonising shipping.

With ammonia engines now becoming commercially available and shipowners beginning to order vessels, the industry is gradually moving to embrace the fuel.

However, significant work remains to develop bunkering infrastructure, as ammonia is toxic and requires strict safety precautions.