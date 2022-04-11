Shipping Firm Pacific International Lines Launches Biofuel Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship will test the fuel on its voyage along the China Pakistan Service route. Image Credit: Pacific International Lines

Container shipping firm Pacific International Lines has launched a trial of biofuel bunkers on board one of its vessels.

The firm bunkered its boxship Kota Megah with a blend of FAME and VLSFO in Singapore on Sunday, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday. The ship will test the fuel on its voyage along the China Pakistan Service route.

"This marine biofuel trial is another important step for us in our journey towards reducing carbon emissions across our fleet," Lars Kastrup, executive director of PIL, said in the statement.

"While we have identified LNG, which reduces carbon emissions by around 20%, as the most immediate and pragmatic transitional fuel option for the ships which we recently ordered, we are also looking at similar practical solutions for our existing ships.

"We will continue to play our part in exploring and investing in the variety of decarbonisation solutions and technologies."