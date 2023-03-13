Tanker Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker is registered to the Vietnamese flag. File Image / Pixabay

A chemicals tanker was arrested in Singapore late last week.

The 7,631 DWT oil and chemicals tanker GT Unity was detained in the city-state's waters on March 10 at 11:15 AM local time, according to a list of vessels currently under arrest published by Singapore's courts system.

The arrest was made on behalf of law firm Resource Law LLC, and the vessel is being held at Singapore's Western Petroleum Anchorage.

The tanker was built in 2008, is registered under the Vietnamese flag and had come to Singapore from Malaysia.

The reasons behind the arrest are unclear, but are likely to do with disputes over payments for goods and services.