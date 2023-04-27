Singapore to See Methanol Bunkering From Q3

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is the world's largest marine fuels hub. File Image / Pixabay

Methanol bunkering is set to commence at the world's largest marine fuels hub within the next few months.

Singapore will see methanol bunkering start from the third quarter of this year, Eng Dih Teo, chief executive of the city-state's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA), said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

A total of more than 80 participants from 28 different agencies, companies, research institutes and industry body the Methanol Institute are preparing for the launch, Teo said.

"Methanol bunkering infrastructure and regulatory frameworks will be needed," he said.

"As fuel, green methanol offers several advantages including its ability to remain in liquid state in RTP, making it more convenient to store, transport and distribute.

"Existing storage tanks, pipelines from terminal operators such as Vopak in Singapore are methanol-compatible."

LNG and biofuel blends are already available as alternative bunker fuels in Singapore.