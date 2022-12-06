Ship Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vessel: detention. File Image / Pixabay.

A vessel has been detained in the shipping and bunkering hub of Singapore.

Court records show that the MV Newmax was detained by a local law firm on 5 December.

The ship is a classed as a bulk carrier. It is controlled by Greek shipping interests, according to shipping database equasis. The year of build is 2012 and it is flagged in Cyprus.

The reasons the ship's detention in the southeast Asian port are unclear but are likely to involve disputes over the payment of goods and services related to the ship.

Singapore is a regional centre for shipping and shipping services as well as a key regional trade hub.