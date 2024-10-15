SIBCON 2024: Equatorial Marine Fuel to Receive First Methanol Barge by End of 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Choong Sheen Mao is the company's chief operating officer. Image Credit: Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services

Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services, the largest supplier at the world's largest bunkering hub, is taking on significant amounts of barge capacity capable of delivering methanol.

The company was listed as Singapore's largest licensed supplier in 2022 and 2023, delivering around 5 million mt/year.

The firm has a total of four bunker delivery vessels capable of handling methanol on the way by the end of 2025, Choong Sheen Mao, chief operating officer of Equatorial Marine Fuels, told Ship & Bunker on the sidelines of the Sibcon industry event in Singapore on Thursday.

The vessels are can also handle biofuels and conventional fuels.

"We have invested in four next-generation bunker tankers which are capable of carrying methanol, biofuel that's up to B100 but at the same time also still able to bunker conventional fuels," Choong said.

"The first of these will be delivered at the end of this year, and three more will follow next year.

"That gives us a range of capabilities."

How soon these vessels are used for methanol bunker deliveries will depend on how quickly this market emerges in Singapore. The MPA has noted just 1,600 mt of methanol deliveries so far this year.

Fratelli Cosulich has a similar vessel already operating in Singapore which thus far is just being used for conventional and biofuel bunker deliveries, Guido Cardullo, the company's head of marine energy, told Ship & Bunker earlier this month.