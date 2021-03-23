Panamax Tanker Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tanker was arrested in Singapore on Monday afternoon. File Image / Pixabay

A Panamax tanker has been arrested in Singapore.

The MT Strofades was arrested at 1:15 PM local time on Monday, according to information from the city-state's Supreme Court.

The arrest was carried out on behalf of Singapore law firm Rajah & Tann, and the vessel is being held at Singapore's Sudong special purpose anchorage.

The Strofades came to Singapore from Fujairah, according to shipping intelligence service VesselsValue.

Greek shipping company Eletson lists the tanker, built in 2006 and registered in Greece, as being part of its fleet.

The reasons for the arrest of the ship are unknown, but are likely to involve disputes over payments for goods and services.