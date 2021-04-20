SMW 2021: Singapore Launches Open Call for Digitalisation Joint Industry Projects

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunkering: going digital. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore has put a digitised bunker sector, including the introduction of an electronic bunker delivery note, high up the agenda for its plans for the industry.

The Maritime and Port Authority has said it wants to support the development of the electronic BDN through $10 million set aside from the maritime innovation fund "to drive productivity in the sector".

Other plans to digitise bunkering include the development of a secure system for bunker companies to "automate data submission for regulatory reporting purposes", called digitalBunker@SG.

The authority also wants to find industry partners "to digitalise the bunker purchase and delivery process as well as documentations such as bunker delivery note".

The organisation has launched an open call for joint industry projects "to accelerate the digitalisation of Singapore's bunkering sector'.

The aim of these initiatives is to improve efficiency and to make sure that Singapore keeps its top spot as a global bunkering destination.

"An end-to-end and highly digitalised workflow across multiple stakeholders including customers and financial institutions will improve efficiency and transparency of the bunkering supply chain," the MPA said in a statement.