Copenhagen Opens Shore Power Facility for Cruise Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This is one of the largest shore power facilities for cruise ships in Europe. Image Credit: CMP

Denmark's Port of Copenhagen has inaugurated a new shore power facility for cruise ships, enabling ships to draw electricity while docked.

The facility was officially opened on Monday by H.M. King Frederik X of Denmark at a ceremony held at Copenhagen Malmö Port's (CMP) cruise terminals at Oceankaj, CMP said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

By connecting to onshore electricity, cruise ships can power essential onboard systems without emitting air pollutants from auxiliary engines, significantly reducing emissions in port areas.

The facility was developed by Udviklingsselskabet By & Havn and is now the largest of its kind for cruise ships in Europe. It complements CMP's earlier shore power installation at Søndre Frihavn, which was launched in 2021 to serve the Copenhagen-Oslo ferry route.

The first ship to connect to the new system was the AIDAnova from AIDA Cruises.

"This initiative is fully aligned with our broader sustainability strategy, which includes fossil-free terminal operations and our ambition to reach net-zero CO2 emissions by 2025," Barbara Scheel Agersnap, CEO of Copenhagen Malmö Port, said.