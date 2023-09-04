MJM Energy and Resources Expands into Physical Bunker Supply and Marine Fuel Trading

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Haris Zakir, Senior General Manager, MJM Energy and Resources. Image Credit: MJM Energy and Resources

Pakistan-based MJM Energy and Resources (MJM) has announced its entry into the physical bunker supply, and marine fuel and lubes trading markets.

"Focused on providing adaptable bunkering solutions, the company places paramount importance on quality, dependability, and environmental sustainability," Haris Zakir, MJM's Senior General Manager, told Ship & Bunker.

The company has already commenced its first physical supply operations at Karachi Port and Port Bin Qasim in Pakistan.

The supplier has a range of bunker fuels available sold against the ISO 8217:2010 standard.

"A standout feature of MJM Energy and Resources is the ownership of a specialized 20,000 MT bonded storage facility situated at Karachi Port," Zakir added.

"This asset empowers the company to offer extended storage and de-bunkering services, bolstering the reliability of their comprehensive solutions."

Founded in 2016, MJM is the trading arm of Shipping and Supply Chain Industry multinational, Waterlink Group.

Readers interested in learning more about the new operations can find additional information here: www.mjmenr.com