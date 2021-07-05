Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Hires Bunker Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday July 5, 2021

Marine fuel supplier Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co has hired a bunker trader in London.

Michael Armenakis joined the firm as a bunker trader in London as of this month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Armenakis was previously a bunker trader for Black Sea physical supplier PMG Holding, and had earlier worked for global supplier Peninsula.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com