Asia/Pacific News
Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Hires Bunker Trader in London
Monday July 5, 2021
The new hire is based in London. File Image / Pixabay
Marine fuel supplier Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co has hired a bunker trader in London.
Michael Armenakis joined the firm as a bunker trader in London as of this month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile.
Armenakis was previously a bunker trader for Black Sea physical supplier PMG Holding, and had earlier worked for global supplier Peninsula.
Also in the News
Vertex Energy Extends Bunker One Deal to Cover Mobile Refinery
Shell is selling the 90,000 b/d plant near the US Gulf Coast as part of a strategy of "reducing its global refinery footprint to core sites integrated with the company's trading hubs, chemicals plants and marketing businesses."
Read in Full