Fully Electric Ferry Launched in New Zealand

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The electric ferry is made up of lightweight carbon fiber material. Image Credit: EV Maritime

Clean technology firm EV Maritime has launched Auckland's first fully electric passenger ferry, marking a major milestone in the city's low-carbon shift.

The ferry is built using lightweight carbon fibre material and can run at a speed of up to 25 knots with a range of 20 miles, EV Maritime said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Designed for urban transit, the ferry accommodates 200 passengers and will operate between downtown Auckland and Half Moon Bay.

The vessel is part of a government-backed program to decarbonise Auckland's ferry fleet, with two units set to enter service.

EV Maritime led the ferry's design and systems integration.

Key components were sourced globally, including batteries from the US, motors from Finland and waterjets from New Zealand. The vessel also debuts the CharIN Megawatt Charging System (MCS), allowing rapid recharging between trips using twin 1.1MW inlets.

The company is also looking to expand its international footprint.

"Our technology-transfer business model also supports local shipbuilders in becoming electric vessel manufacturers – boosting regional capability and growing confidence in sustainable solutions," Michael Eaglen, CEO of EV Maritime, said.