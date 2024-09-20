BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Korean-Speaking Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The employer is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience as a bunker trader and fluent Korean. Image Credit: PERSOL Singapore

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a Korean-speaking bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment company PERSOL Singapore highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday, without naming the hiring company.

The employer is looking for candidates with at least one year of experience as a bunker trader and fluent Korean.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Daily back-to-back bunker trading and sourcing for their trades

Sourcing for certain areas in Asia for the entire Singapore, Malaysia, China, HKG, Korea etc.

Locating and developing customers from ship owners, operators, and charterers and keeping own book (P&L)

Monitoring the entire supply chain and trade cycle, starting with trading, fixture/post fixture operations, delivery, and payments collection

Being responsible for monthly KPI and assisting to reach the office/team targets

For more information, click here.