Japanese Coalition Forms to Develop Battery-Powered Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The group plans to launch a battery-powered tanker by March 2022. Image Credit: e5 Consortium

A group of companies in Japan has joined forces to develop infrastructure for battery-powered coastal shipping.

Asahi Tanker, Idemitsu Kosan, Exeno Yamamizu, Mitsui OSK Lines, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Tokyo Electric Power Company and Mitsubishi Corporation have all joined the e5 Consortium, the group said in an emailed statement Thursday.

"The ocean shipping industry has urged the coastal shipping industry to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs) as one of Japan's measures to address climate change," the group said in the statement.

"The seven e5 Consortium corporate members are focusing their attention on fulfilling the potential of electric vessels to solve these urgent issues.

"The consortium aims to establish a platform that offers innovative ocean shipping infrastructure services based on electric vessels bringing to bear the strength, technological know-how, networks, and other advantages of each member company."

The first phase of the project will be to develop the world's first battery-powered tanker, the group said, for launch in March 2022.