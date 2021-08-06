New Bunker Supply Operation in Indonesia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

About 150 ships passed through Indonesia's Sunda Strait every day in 2020. File Image / Pixabay

A new bunker supply operation is being launched in Indonesia by Krakatau International Port.

The port authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with PT Pertamina Patra Niaga to set up bunker supply in the Sunda Strait and other Indonesian waters, it said in a statement on its website this week.

"This collaboration is Krakatau International Port's commitment to provide the best service, especially serving ships crossing the waters of the Sunda Strait who want to refuel," Akbar Djohan, CEO of Krakatau International Port, said in the statement.

About 150 ships passed through the Sunda Strait every day in 2020, according to Indonesian government data.

The port authority hopes to launch the operation within the next 6-12 months.