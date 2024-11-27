MOL Signs Decarbonisation, Digitalisation and Training Deal With Singapore's MPA

The two organisations have already been cooperating in decarbonisation initiatives. Image Credit: MPA

Shipping company MOL has signed a deal with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore setting out cooperation plans in decarbonisation, digitalisation and human resources development.

The two organisations have already been cooperating in decarbonisation initiatives, and have now signed a memorandum of understanding seeking to expand that collaboration to a wider range of fields, the MPA said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

On decarbonisation, the two organisations will seek to establish a supply system for next-generation fuels such as methanol, ammonia and hydrogen, as well as carrying out a study on wind technology.

"We have been focusing on the fields of decarbonization, digitalisation, and human resources development, which we have decided to deepen cooperation with MPA this time," Takeshi Hashimoto, CEO of MOL, said in the statement.

"MPA is committed to working hard to create a sustainable maritime industry in Singapore, the hub of the maritime industry.

"We pay our respect to MPA for its enthusiasm and energy.

"The fields of bilateral cooperation are also a challenge for the maritime industry as a whole, and I hope we can increase the feasibility by working together as like-minded people.

"We are confident that the establishment of this comprehensive cooperative relationship will contribute to the maritime industry in general."