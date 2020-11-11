First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering in Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunkering was carried out at the port of Pasir Gudang. Image Credit: Titan LNG

Gas supplier Titan LNG has carried out the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation in Malaysia, the company said Wednesday.

Titan partnered with Malaysian energy company Petronas to supply about 3,000 m3 of LNG to the car carrier Siem Aristotle, the gas supplier said in an emailed statement. The operation was carried out at the port of Pasir Gudang.

"We are very happy with the project and expect more deliveries to other customers of ours to be delivered in the same structure," Michael Schaap, commercial director marine at Titan LNG, said in the statement.

"Being a supplier ourselves puts us in the position to assist our customers and suppliers to get the best deal, helping both sides to optimize the LNG supply process and add technical knowhow for speedy and efficient compatibility checks."