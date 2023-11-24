Engine X Hires Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chou was previously a bunker trader for Sougyo Marine Pte Ltd in Singapore from December 2021 to September of this year. Image Credit: Michelle Chou / LinkedIn

New marine fuels trading firm Engine X has hired a bunker trader in Singapore.

Michelle Chou has joined Engine X as a bunker trader in Singapore as of last month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Chou was previously a bunker trader for Sougyo Marine Pte Ltd in Singapore from December 2021 to September of this year. Earlier in her career she had served in various bunkering roles for Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services, Seven Seas Oil Trading, Cockett Group, Brightoil Petroleum and BP.

"In her role with the trading team at Engine X, Michelle will be forging close relationships with suppliers and clients, covering the ports of Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Korea," the company said in the post.

Engine X was set up by Navig8 Group spin-off Engine as a new bunker trading firm in September. The company is a separate entity to Engine.