Malaysia Detains Liberian Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The authorities found the vessel 30.2 nautical miles to the south-east of Pulau Jarak. Image Credit: MMEA

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) arrested a tanker registered in Liberia at the end of last week.

The authorities detained the ship, which they did not name, at 4:15 PM on Friday, the MMEA said in a statement published on Saturday.

The arrest was for anchoring without a permit. The authorities found the vessel 30.2 nautical miles to the south-east of Pulau Jarak, apparently carrying no cargo, and they suspected the vessel was on its way from Chittagong to Singapore, the MMEA said.

19 crew of Malaysian, Russian, Liberian and Ukrainian nationality were on board and were arrested for further investigation, the organisation said.