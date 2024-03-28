Sea Oil Petroleum Hires Bunker Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hong had earlier worked as a senior bunker trader for Oleo Energy in Singapore. Image Credit: Aaron Hong / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm Sea Oil Petroleum has hired a new bunker manager in Singapore.

Aaron Hong has joined the company as bunker manager in Singapore, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Hong had earlier worked as a senior bunker trader for Oleo Energy in Singapore from February 2021 to December of last year.

He had earlier worked in various bunkering roles for GP Global, Bomin Group, Soyuz Bunkering Group, Brightoil Petroleum and Golden Lights Petroleum between 2011 and 2021.

Sea Oil Petroleum Pte Ltd is the Singapore subsidiary of Bangkok-based Sea Oil Public Company Limited. The firm started trading bunkers in Asia in 1997.