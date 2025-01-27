Singapore: Pirate Incident Recorded in Philip Strait

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore Strait: incidents on increase. File Image / Pixabay

An increase has been observed in incidents involving piracy and commercial shipping in the Singapore Strait.

The latest incident involved a bulker that was boarded by pirates on January 25 in the Philip Strait in Singapore, according to maritime news provider Tradewinds.

The intruders were spotted in the ship's engine room and may have been armed, but the ship was able to continue without further incident, the report said .

This latest incident follows a number of similar boardings onto ships transiting the area in recent months.

Overall, global incidents of piracy are down.

The ICC International Maritime Bureau, which monitors incidents, recorded a drop in global piracy incidents in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Its annual Piracy and Armed Robbery Report recorded 116 incidents against ships in 2024 (where 94 vessels were boarded) compared to 120 in 2023 and 115 in 2022.