Avenir Bunkers ZIM's First LNG Fueled Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Stem took place in conjunction with Shanghai SIPG Energy Service Co.,Ltd. Image Credit: Avenir LNG.

Avenir LNG Limited (Avenir LNG) has marked what is calls an 'important milestone' for its operations in Shanghai following the bunkering of ZIM's first LNG fueled containership.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)'s 15,000 TEU capacity containership, ZIM Sammy Ofer, ultimately received bonded fuel from Shanghai SIPG Energy Service Co.,Ltd. (SSES)'s 20,000 cbm bunkering vessel Hai Gang Wei Lai.

SSES is a subsidiary of Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG).

“We are delighted to have supported our partner SSES in bunkering ZIM’s first LNG fueled containership in the Port of Shanghai," said Peter Mackey, CEO of Avenir LNG.

"This is a significant milestone for Avenir as we continue to expand our global bunkering footprint and support the shipping industry’s transition to cleaner fuels."

Interest in using LNG as marine fuel has grown in recent years, and while LNG-powered vessels are still relatively rare, interest in gas bunkers continues to grow.

There are currently 385 vessels capable of using LNG as fuel, according to the latest numbers from the Society for Gas as Marine Fuel (SGMF).

Zim is currently ranked as the world's tenth largest box carrier by capacity, according to data from sector specialists Alphaliner.