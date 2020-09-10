Asia/Pacific News
Products Tanker Explodes in Vietnam
Thursday September 10, 2020
The ship was waiting outside the port of Dung Quat in Vietnam. File Image / Pixabay
An oil products tanker exploded in Vietnam earlier this week.
The products tanker Trung Thao 36-BLC was waiting to enter the port of Dung Quat in Vietnam on the morning of September 7 when it suffered an explosion in its portside cargo tanks, according to specialist news site Insurance Marine News.
One crew member was reported missing and the remaining 11 were rescued.
A fire on board the ship after the explosion was extinguished within an hour, the publication reported.