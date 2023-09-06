Ship Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship arrest: causes unclear. File Image / Pixabay.

A ship has been arrested in the shipping and bunkering hub of Singapore.

The vessel called Honwin was arrested at the end of last week on September 2, according to court records.

The bulker was built in 2009 and is controlled by Chinese interests, according to shipping database equasis.

The reasons for the move against the ship are unclear but are likely to involve disputes between parties over payment for goods and services related to the operation of the vessel.

Singapore is regional centre for maritime trade and shipping-related services. It is also the world's biggest bunkering stop by volume of bunker fuel sold.