Petronas, CNOOC Plan LNG Bunkering Cooperation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two firms have agreed to collaborate on cleaner energy and energy security. File Image / Pixabay

Energy companies Petronas and China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) are planning to work together on the development of LNG as a bunker fuel.

The two firms have signed a memorandum of understanding on collaboration around clean energy and energy security, news service China Daily reported on Tuesday.

The collaboration will include working together on developing a global bunker supply network and expanding the use of natural gas as a marine fuel.

Earlier this month Petronas announced it had also signed a memorandum of understanding with the UAE's ADNOC on collaboration across a range of energy markets including the potential for LNG bunker supply in the Middle East.