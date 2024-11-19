Hong Kong Launches Green Bunkering Plan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

As part of the plan, Hong Kong plans to carry out a pilot ship-to-ship LNG bunkering demonstration in the first half of 2025. File Image / Pixabay

The authorities in Hong Kong have launched a new plan for green bunkering in their waters.

Hong Kong launched its Action Plan on Green Maritime Fuel Bunkering last week, the local authorities said in a statement on their website.

As part of the plan, Hong Kong plans to carry out a pilot ship-to-ship LNG bunkering demonstration in the first half of 2025. The government expects green fuels including methanol and LNG to take up at least 200,000 mt/year of its demand by 2030.

The plan also includes the following elements:

Following the emission reduction target set by the IMO to reach net-zero carbon emissions from international shipping by or around 2050

Reducing carbon emissions from Hong Kong-registered ships by at least 11 per cent (compared to 2019)

Ensuring that 55 per cent of the diesel-fuelled vessels in the Government fleet switch to using green maritime fuels by 2026

Reducing carbon emissions from the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals by 30 per cent (compared to 2021),

Ensuring that 7 per cent of Hong Kong-registered ships take up green maritime fuels by 2030

"The Action Plan proposes that Hong Kong should keep pace with the international development trends and develop the bunkering of multiple green maritime fuels simultaneously, and actively facilitate the conclusion of offtake agreements on green maritime fuels between green maritime fuel bunkering suppliers mainly from the Mainland and shipping companies, so as to establish an effective supply chain of green maritime fuels," the Hong Kong authorities said.

"The Government will support the industry and provide facilitation measures in various areas to promote the overall development of the green maritime fuel bunkering ecosystem."