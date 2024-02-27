BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with more than five years of experience in back-to-back bunker trading. Image Credit: Redstone Search Group

A marine fuel trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment company Redstone Search Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with more than five years of experience in back-to-back bunker trading, with particular expertise in the Asian markets.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Execute back-to-back bunker trades within key bunkering hubs including Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and other strategic locations

Utilize an established and transferable network of end-user clients in the region to foster existing relationships and actively pursue new bunker enquiries.

Stay abreast of evolving trends, pricing dynamics, and regulatory changes in the global and regional bunker markets, offering valuable insights and strategic approaches tailored to the Asian market landscape.

Conduct thorough risk assessments and implement effective mitigation strategies to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and industry standards, particularly within the Asian context.

Collaborate closely with internal teams and external partners, including suppliers, clients, and logistics providers, to optimize bunker trading operations and enhance supply chain efficiency in the Asian market.

For more information, click here.