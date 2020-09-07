Singapore Corruption Watchdog Charges Former Fratelli Cosulich Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The CPIB said Singapore has a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) has charged a former Fratelli Cosulich manager over payments received allegedly to help other firms dealing with his company.

On Friday the CPIB charged Wan Wei Hong, formerly a technical manager at Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers, with receiving payments between 2017 and 2019 to advance contractors' business interests, the organisation said in a statement on its website.

The charges relate to receiving SG$59,750 ($43,730) from Ng Sen Beng of Osis Service Singapore, SG$5,000 from Aung Kyaw Oo of Techways Technical Services & Supply and SG$600 from Ang Kian Siong of Aquatronics International. All three companies were contractors of Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers at the time.

The CPIB also charged Ng Seng Beng of Osis Service Singapore over the SG59,750 payment.

"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption," the CPIB said.

"Any person who is convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to $100,000 or sentenced to imprisonment of up to 5 years or to both."