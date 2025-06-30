WinGD to Deliver Methanol-Ready and Dual-Fuel Engines to Taiwanese Shipowner

by Ship & Bunker News Team

WinGD is set to supply methanol-ready and dual-fuel engines for over 30 container ships ordered by a major Taiwanese shipowner. Image Credit: WinGD

Swiss engine manufacturer WinGD will supply a mix of methanol-ready and dual-fuel methanol engines for more than 30 container ships set to be built for a major Taiwanese shipowner.

The latest order covers methanol-ready engines for twelve 16,000 TEU capacity boxships, the firm said in a statement on its website last week

These follow an earlier contract for 20 vessels, with 14 of these 8,700 TEU vessels to be fitted with methanol-ready engines and six with dual-fuel methanol engines.

Ships with methanol-ready notation are built with provisions for future conversion to operate on methanol. However, actual operation on these fuels would require further retrofitting, either during construction or at a later stage.

Several vessels with similar notations have yet to undergo conversion, highlighting the industry's phased approach to future fuel adoption.

WinGD has not named the Taiwanese shipowner, but Ship & Bunker previously reported that Wan Hai Lines had placed orders for multiple 16,000 TEU container vessels with South Korean shipyards.