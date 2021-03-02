Sinopec Launches Wholesale Bunker Deliveries to Hambantota

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The first bunker delivery was to the tanker Suez Hans. Image Credit: Hambantota International Port

Chinese state energy company Sinopec has begun making wholesale deliveries of bunker fuel to Sri Lanka to supply the Hambantota market.

Local supplier Lanka Marine Services (LMS) was Sinopec's first buyer, Hambantota International Port (HIP) said in a statement on Monday.

"LMS supplied IMO 2020 compliant Very Low Sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) to their client, crude oil tanker m.v. Suez Hans, which was on route to the Suez from Chennai," HIP said.

"The tanker refuelled at the Hambantota Port anchorage via oil barge m.v. Kumana, chartered to LMS by HIP, to handle the bunker supply."

Bunker operations at Hambantota were awarded to Sinopec after control of the port was handed over to Chinese interests by Sri Lanka's government in 2017 on a 99-year lease.