Wellington Police Rescue Electric Ferry After Battery Runs Flat

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Ika Rere entered service in March 2022. Image Credit: West Ferries

Police in New Zealand rescued an electric ferry and its passengers this week after the vessel's battery ran out of power.

The Ika Rere ran out of battery in Wellington harbour on its way back to Queen's Wharf from Days Bay, the New Zealand Herald reported on Thursday.

A police boat took the vessel's passengers ashore before returning to help tug the vessel back to port.

The Ika Rere entered service in March 2022. The vessel can carry up to 132 passengers at a speed of up to 20 knots.

The vessel recharges its batteries at berth, and operator West Ferries has signed a deal to power it with 100% renewable energy generation.