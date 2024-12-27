Asia/Pacific News
LNG Bunker Tanker on Order by Singapore Firm: Report
Bunker tanker order: deal reported. File Image / Pixabay.
Singapore-based bunker company Equatorial Marine Fuel Services has ordered an liquified natural gas bunker and cargo tanker from a Chinese shipyard, according to media reports.
The vessel has a capacity of 20,000 cubic metres and is 160 metres in length, according to trade news provider Xinde Marine News.
In addition, the tanker's "optimised cargo containment system boasts a lower boil-off rate compared to vessels of a similar size, reducing operational costs", the report said.
LNG as bunker fuel is increasingly being seen by ship operators as a viable medium term solution to reducing the output of greenhouse gas emissions from shipping. However, critics say that it remains a fossil fuel and that other alternative fuels are a better bet.