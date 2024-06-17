Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Trade Operations Specialist in Singapore
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and relevant working experience in the shipping industry. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect
Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a trade operations specialist in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and relevant working experience in the shipping industry, it said in a job advertisement last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Monitor contract performance, order entry and help with demand/supply operational execution
- Pricing out contracts and ensure customers and suppliers are paid correctly
- Ensure compliance policy is followed when front office enters deals and administer the contract afterwards
- Responsible for the order entry and management of customer orders
- Production of weekly/monthly management and performance reports
- Perform administration support on claims management
