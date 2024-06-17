BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Trade Operations Specialist in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday June 17, 2024

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a trade operations specialist in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and relevant working experience in the shipping industry, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Monitor contract performance, order entry and help with demand/supply operational execution
  • Pricing out contracts and ensure customers and suppliers are paid correctly
  • Ensure compliance policy is followed when front office enters deals and administer the contract afterwards
  • Responsible for the order entry and management of customer orders
  • Production of weekly/monthly management and performance reports
  • Perform administration support on claims management

