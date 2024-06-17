BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Trade Operations Specialist in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and relevant working experience in the shipping industry. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a trade operations specialist in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and relevant working experience in the shipping industry, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Monitor contract performance, order entry and help with demand/supply operational execution

Pricing out contracts and ensure customers and suppliers are paid correctly

Ensure compliance policy is followed when front office enters deals and administer the contract afterwards

Responsible for the order entry and management of customer orders

Production of weekly/monthly management and performance reports

Perform administration support on claims management

For more information, click here.