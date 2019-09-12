Brightoil Bunker Fleet: Three More for Sale

Auction to take place at end of the month. File image/Pixabay.

Chinese shipping and bunkering company Brightoil is to sell three more of its bunker tankers in southeast Asian bunkering hub of Singapore.

The vessels will go under the hammer at the end of the month, court records show.

The ships up for sale are: Brightoil 639, Brightoil 666 and Brightoil 688.

Three other ships belonging to the company will be sold in Singapore tomorrow.

The company got into financial difficulties last year prompting the arrest of its bunkering fleet.

This year, the company's Singapore bunkering business has been in abeyance.