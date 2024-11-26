BUNKER JOBS: BP Seeks Bunker Settlements Senior Analyst in Malaysia

Tuesday November 26, 2024

Global energy producer BP is seeking to hire a bunker trading settlements senior analyst in Malaysia.

The company is looking for candidates with nine to ten years of experience and a degree in accounting or finance, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Accountable for the accurate and timely completion of Marine Bunker Oil Settlements activities within the area of responsibility
  • Support the integration of new business activity into area of responsibility, ensure that activity is embedded in a controlled and efficient manner
  • Accountable for ensuring that the operational activity within the area of responsibility is conducted within a strong control framework. Highlight any gaps or issues, develop, document and implement mitigations as appropriate
  • Understand the business performance expectations, measurement and reporting of KPIs for area of responsibility. Provide commentary and actions as appropriate and address root cause of issues
  • Deal with Settlement disputes in a timely manner
  • Develop and maintain strong relationships with T&S Commercial Teams
  • Ensure full compliance with the BP T&S Settlements Policy
  • Provide good quality customer service in all external interactions
  • Work with relevant teams addressing root causes of outstanding items and issues raised
  • Managed aged debt and daily cash funding, support Group cash and working capital management objectives
  • Deal with a wide variety of ad-hoc queries
  • Pro-actively seek opportunities to standardize, simplify and automate processes to improve performance and efficiency
  • Identify and deliver Continuous Improvement ideas
  • Support change activities to ensure successful implementation in area of responsibility
  • Actively participate in and support projects as appropriate

For more information, click here.

