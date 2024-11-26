BUNKER JOBS: BP Seeks Bunker Settlements Senior Analyst in Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with nine to ten years of experience and a degree in accounting or finance. Image Credit: BP

Global energy producer BP is seeking to hire a bunker trading settlements senior analyst in Malaysia.

The company is looking for candidates with nine to ten years of experience and a degree in accounting or finance, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Accountable for the accurate and timely completion of Marine Bunker Oil Settlements activities within the area of responsibility

Support the integration of new business activity into area of responsibility, ensure that activity is embedded in a controlled and efficient manner

Accountable for ensuring that the operational activity within the area of responsibility is conducted within a strong control framework. Highlight any gaps or issues, develop, document and implement mitigations as appropriate

Understand the business performance expectations, measurement and reporting of KPIs for area of responsibility. Provide commentary and actions as appropriate and address root cause of issues

Deal with Settlement disputes in a timely manner

Develop and maintain strong relationships with T&S Commercial Teams

Ensure full compliance with the BP T&S Settlements Policy

Provide good quality customer service in all external interactions

Work with relevant teams addressing root causes of outstanding items and issues raised

Managed aged debt and daily cash funding, support Group cash and working capital management objectives

Deal with a wide variety of ad-hoc queries

Pro-actively seek opportunities to standardize, simplify and automate processes to improve performance and efficiency

Identify and deliver Continuous Improvement ideas

Support change activities to ensure successful implementation in area of responsibility

Actively participate in and support projects as appropriate

For more information, click here.