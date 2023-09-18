Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: GeoServe Seeks Vessel Optimisation Analyst in Mumbai
Monday September 18, 2023
The role is based in the company's Mumbai office. Image Credit: GeoServe
Bunker services firm GeoServe is seeking to hire a vessel optimisation analyst in Mumbai.
The company is looking for candidates with a background in maritime engineering, navigation or naval architecture, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Monitor and review of vessels daily reports closely with a scope of data cleaning, identifying key indicators to improve vessel performance and reducing GHG emission.
- Liaise with Operations Team and Technical Managers
- Liaise with Underwater Service Providers and other vendors, as deemed necessary.
- Conduct root cause analysis for variance in fuel consumption and prepare technical report for Clients.
- Analyse completed voyages and prepare Commercial report for client
- Study the hull performances of the vessels and arrange hull inspections when required to analyse the extent of hull fouling
- Keep up to date with latest MEPC regulations related to GHG emissions.
- Evaluate AER and prepare reports for Clients and advise improvement plan.
- Develop KPIs to study and benchmark the performance of vessels
- Maintain/update various databases and develop dashboards on PowerBI.
- Assist in setting up training modules for technical managers and sea going staff.
- Idea incubation and process implementation for further improving vessel and operational efficiency.
