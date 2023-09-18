BUNKER JOBS: GeoServe Seeks Vessel Optimisation Analyst in Mumbai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday September 18, 2023

Bunker services firm GeoServe is seeking to hire a vessel optimisation analyst in Mumbai.

The company is looking for candidates with a background in maritime engineering, navigation or naval architecture, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Monitor and review of vessels daily reports closely with a scope of data cleaning, identifying key indicators to improve vessel performance and reducing GHG emission.
  • Liaise with Operations Team and Technical Managers
  • Liaise with Underwater Service Providers and other vendors, as deemed necessary.
  • Conduct root cause analysis for variance in fuel consumption and prepare technical report for Clients.
  • Analyse completed voyages and prepare Commercial report for client
  • Study the hull performances of the vessels and arrange hull inspections when required to analyse the extent of hull fouling
  • Keep up to date with latest MEPC regulations related to GHG emissions.
  • Evaluate AER and prepare reports for Clients and advise improvement plan.
  • Develop KPIs to study and benchmark the performance of vessels
  • Maintain/update various databases and develop dashboards on PowerBI.
  • Assist in setting up training modules for technical managers and sea going staff.
  • Idea incubation and process implementation for further improving vessel and operational efficiency.

For more information, click here.

