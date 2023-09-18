BUNKER JOBS: GeoServe Seeks Vessel Optimisation Analyst in Mumbai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Mumbai office. Image Credit: GeoServe

Bunker services firm GeoServe is seeking to hire a vessel optimisation analyst in Mumbai.

The company is looking for candidates with a background in maritime engineering, navigation or naval architecture, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Monitor and review of vessels daily reports closely with a scope of data cleaning, identifying key indicators to improve vessel performance and reducing GHG emission.

Liaise with Operations Team and Technical Managers

Liaise with Underwater Service Providers and other vendors, as deemed necessary.

Conduct root cause analysis for variance in fuel consumption and prepare technical report for Clients.

Analyse completed voyages and prepare Commercial report for client

Study the hull performances of the vessels and arrange hull inspections when required to analyse the extent of hull fouling

Keep up to date with latest MEPC regulations related to GHG emissions.

Evaluate AER and prepare reports for Clients and advise improvement plan.

Develop KPIs to study and benchmark the performance of vessels

Maintain/update various databases and develop dashboards on PowerBI.

Assist in setting up training modules for technical managers and sea going staff.

Idea incubation and process implementation for further improving vessel and operational efficiency.

For more information, click here.