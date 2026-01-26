Echandia To Supply Battery System for Singapore Harbour Tug

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Swedish battery firm says the battery system will have a lifespan of at least 25 years. Image Credit: Echandia

Sweden-based Echandia will supply a 3 MWh battery system for a tugboat operating in Singapore’s harbour as part of the city-state’s plan to electrify its harbour craft fleet by 2030.

The battery system will have a lifespan of at least 25 years and is intended to last for the full operational life of the vessel, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The contract was signed with a Singapore-based shipyard and shipowner and includes an option for an additional system.

“The electrification of maritime transport in Singapore is really gaining momentum, and it’s important for us at Echandia to be part of this transition,” Torbjörn Bäck, CEO of Echandia, said.

Echandia said it was selected due to the long lifespan and reliability of its LTO battery technology, which offers low degradation and predictable performance.

The company said it has sold more than 100 maritime battery systems globally.