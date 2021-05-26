Intertek to Launch 'State of the Art' Testing Lab at Hambantota

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two organisations held a virtual signing ceremony this week for a 10-year partnership. Image Credit: Hambantota International Port

Fuel testing firm Intertek is set to launch a 'state of the art' laboratory at Hambantota as Sri Lanka seeks to expand its presence in the global bunker market.

Hambantota International Port and Intertek Lanka will work together to establish the facility, the port authority said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The two organisations held a virtual signing ceremony this week for a 10-year partnership.

"Petroleum testing is an important activity in port related services such as testing marine products, bunkering and bunker related inspections," Priyantha De Silva, country managing director of Intertek Lanka, said in the statement.

"Intertek helps to ensure that products meet quality, health, environmental safety and social accountability standards for virtually any market around the world, with our extensive global accreditations, recognitions and agreements.

"We look forward to working with the Hambantota Port which is ideally located to serve the east-west shipping routes."