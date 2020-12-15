Indonesia's Pertamina Expects to Launch VLSFO Bunkering From Pulau Sambu in 2021

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The launch may boost Indonesian bunker demand next year. File Image / Pixabay

Indonesian energy supplier Pertamina expects to be able to launch VLSFO bunkering from Pulau Sambu next year after receiving its first cargo at the terminal.

The company received its first LSFO shipment from Freepoint Commodities to the terminal, located to the south of Singapore, earlier this month, it said Monday.

The company's Pulau Sambu Fuel Terminal has 3.2 million litres of storage capacity.

"Freepoint has been supporting Pertamina's efforts in upgrading and refurbishing Pulau Sambu's fuel oil tanks to ensure international standards are met in all aspects since late last year," the company said in the statement.

"The on-track handover of the first batch of tanks for operational use before the year-end is a testament of a successful collaboration by the two companies.

"Pulau Sambu Fuel Terminal is expected to ramp-up to optimal LSFO utilization in 2021, with trading operations supported by Freepoint and by Pertamina's International Marketing & Distribution to provide environmentally friendly, low emission fuel supply to the international and regional shipping industries."

Further upgrading work on the terminal's tanks will continue early next year, the company said.

Southeast Asian bunker demand has been much more resilient than other parts of the world this year, with volumes at Singapore potentially heading above 50 million mt/year for the first time in three years.