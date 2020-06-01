Singapore's First LNG Bunker Barge Launches in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was moved to the water on May 28. Image Credit: FueLNG

Singapore's first LNG bunkering barge was launched from a shipyard in China late last week, according to supplier FueLNG.

The barge was moved from land to water at the Keppel Nantong Shipyard in China on May 28, the company said in an emailed statement.

Construction of the ship is due to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

The barge will be able to run on marine diesel oil or LNG, and has cargo capacity of 7,500 cubic metres.

"FueLNG's bunkering vessel will further enhance the LNG bunkering infrastructure in Singapore and support the growth of the industry through the development of best practices such as technical standards," the company said in the statement.

"The expansion of the LNG bunkering infrastructure will also create more opportunities in adjacent sectors in Singapore, such as ship design, construction, operation and repair, as well as in LNG trading."