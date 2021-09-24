Singapore: Tanker Arrested

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship held at eastern anchorage. File Image / Pixabay.

A crude oil tanker has been detained in the southeast Asian bunkering and shipping hub of Singapore.

Wu Yi San was arrested yesterday by a local law firm and it is currently moored at the eastern bunkering anchorage in the port, court records show.

The ship is controlled by German shipping interests, according to a ship database.

The reasons behind the ship's detention are unclear but they are likely to involve disputes over payment for goods and services.

Wu Yi San, which has a gross tonnage of 164,169, is flagged in Singapore.

Separately, a crude oil tanker was arrested earlier this week in the port.