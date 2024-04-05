BUNKER JOBS: European Firm Seeks Senior Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A European marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment firm Caliber8 Recruitment highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with at least four years of bunker sales experience and fluent English.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and maintain a strong portfolio of bunker clients, actively engaging in bunker sales and negotiations.

Cultivate and expand relationships with existing clients and proactively identify and pursue new business opportunities.

Collaborate effectively with colleagues and clients from diverse backgrounds and cultures.

Consistently engage in cold calling and outreach to potential clients as a fundamental part of daily operations.

Demonstrate exceptional negotiation skills to secure competitive deals.

Ensure efficient handling of work matters beyond standard working hours, as required.

Maintain up-to-date knowledge of industry trends, regulations, and market dynamics.

