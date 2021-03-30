Kyushu Electric Power to Bunker Japan's First LNG-Fuelled Ferries

Fuel supply to the Sunflower Kurenai and the Sunflower Murasaki will begin from the end of 2022 after the delivery of the ferries. Image Credit: MOL

Japan's Kyushu Electric Power (Kyuden) has signed a deal to supply LNG to the country's first gas-powered ferries.

A Kyuden subsidiary will supply about 50 mt/day of LNG to two LNG-fuelled ferries operated by MOL Group company Ferry Sunflower Limited, MOL said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Fuel supply to the Sunflower Kurenai and the Sunflower Murasaki will begin from the end of 2022 after the delivery of the ferries.

The ships will be bunkered by truck at Beppu Port, the company said.

"MOL, Ferry Sunflower, and Kyuden view this project as an effective means of reducing the carbon emission of vessel operation as global environmental regulations have become stricter," MOL said in the statement.

"They will take a proactive stance in promoting the introduction of eco-friendly LNG to help realize a low-carbon society."