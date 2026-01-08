Crane Ship Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is being held at the Raffles Reserved Anchorage in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

A crane ship was arrested in Singapore at the end of last month.

The Panama-flagged 48,524 GT crane ship SFE Hercules was detained on December 26 at 2:35 PM local time, according to a list of arrested vessels published by Singapore's judiciary.

The arrest was carried out on behalf of law firm Virtus Law LLC, and the vessel is being held at the Raffles Reserved Anchorage.

The reasons for the move against the ship are unknown, but may involve disputes over payment for goods and services related to the ship's operations.

The vessel had been involved in wind power marine engineering operations in Taiwan last year.