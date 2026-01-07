IINO Lines to Charter Dual-Fuel Ethane Carrier to Ineos

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This is the second dual-fuel ethane carrier in the IINO Lines' fleet. Image Credit: IINO Lines

Japanese maritime firm IINO Lines has taken delivery of its second dual-fuel ethane carrier, which will be chartered to Ineos Europe.

The vessel, IINO Ineos Sunna, was delivered by South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The ship has a cargo tank capacity of 99,000 m3 and is jointly owned by IINO Lines and Libera Corporation.

The latest delivery follows the handover of the first vessel in September 2025.

"To date, we have introduced dual-fuel vessels powered by methanol and LPG, as well as ammonia-ready vessels that can switch to ammonia fuel in the future," IINO Lines said.

"The Vessel marks our second dual-fuel ethane carrier to join our operating fleet."