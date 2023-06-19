FueLNG Makes First Delivery With New LNG Bunker Delivery Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery was also EPS's 100th LNG bunker operation in Singapore. Image Credit: FueLNG

Singapore's FueLNG has made its first delivery with its new LNG bunker delivery vessel.

The FueLNG Ventosa made its first delivery of LNG as a bunker fuel last week, delivering 4,887 m3 to Eastern Pacific Shipping's Newcastlemax bulker the Mount Tai. The delivery was also EPS's 100th LNG bunker operation in Singapore.

"This achievement highlights FueLNG's commitment to sustainable shipping and our role in the industry's energy transition," FueLNG said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

"As a pioneer in LNG bunkering in Singapore, we are proud to be at the forefront of driving the adoption of lower-carbon fuels.

"Combining Singapore's strategic location and supportive infrastructure with our expertise and partnerships, we are working towards making Singapore a prominent LNG bunkering hub."