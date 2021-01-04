Tanker Arrested for Unauthorized Docking in Malaysia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Malaysia's authorities say they plan to toughen enforcement measures in their waters. File Image / Pixabay

An oil tanker was arrested off the coast of Malaysia last week, according to the country's maritime authorities.

The Malta-registered MV Tahiti was arrested about five miles south of Pulau Upeh on Wednesday afternoon, the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said Thursday.

The reason for the arrest was 'unauthorized docking', the MMEA said.

Malaysia's authorities "will continue to strengthen enforcement operations to restrict criminal activities in Malacca's waters," the MMEA said.

The MV Tahiti is a Suezmax tanker built in 2014, according to shipping intelligence service VesselsValue. AIS data shows the ship has been released from Malaysia's waters over the past few days and has moved on to Singapore.