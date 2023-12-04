Singapore: Bunker Companies Win Awards

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunkering: in focus. FIle Image / Pixabay.

A new awards event -- the Marine Fuels 360 Awards -- took place in Singapore last week.

There were two categories specifically for bunkering: bunker trade and supply and bunkering services.

The Physical Supplier of the Year award went to TFG Marine Pte Ltd and the Physical Trader of the Year award went to Minerva Bunkering Pte Ltd, a press release from the event said.

Winners in the bunkering services category were DNV and Veritas Petroleum Services. The event also had decarbonisation category. Winners in Decarbonisation and Technology were Anemoi Marine Technologies, ZeroNorth and Njord Information Classification.

Marine Fuels 360 was organised by Informa Markets, part of the events and publishing group Informa.